Int'l Conference On Frontiers In Chemical Sciences To Begin In UoS
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A two-day International Conference on Frontiers in Chemical Sciences, organized by the Institute of Chemistry, University of Sargodha, will begin on October 30.
Talking to APP, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shair said that
scientists, researchers, scholars and students from
Pakistan and other countries like Turkey, Australia, Austria etc. will fully participate in the conference.
More than 600 people have registered in this two-day long conference, including the papers of 100 researchers.
This conference will be patronized by Vice Chancellor of University of Sargodha Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, he added.
The last date of registration for participation in the conference is October 20. For registration and thesis, contact the focal person of the conference, Dr. Faizur Rahman.
It is hoped that this conference will be a great one with the platform of Industry and Academia linkage, in which the role of Maple Leaf as cement industry will be valued.
