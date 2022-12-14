LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The two-day international conference on 'Contemporary Gender Issues: Challenges and Opportunities' will start at the Al Raazi Hall, Punjab University at 10 a.m. on Thursday (tomorrow).

The conference has been organized by the Department of Gender Studies PU.

PU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr.

Asghar Zaidi, VC Poonch University Prof. Dr Zakria Zakar, Pro VC Nur International University Prof Dr Najma Najam, VC Khushal Khan Khattak University Dr Johar Ali, Head of Department of Humanities and Social Sciences LSE Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, former VC of Gujarat University and former Chairman PHEC Dr Nizamuddin, Justice (retd) Dr Nasira Javed Iqbal and researchers will attend.