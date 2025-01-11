Int'l Conference On Girls’ Education In Muslim Communities Begins In Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A two-day international conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities” commenced here Saturday, bringing together experts, policymakers and educators from around the globe to address critical issues surrounding girls’ education in Muslim-majority regions.
The event, which is hosting approximately 150 delegates from 47 countries, aims to identify actionable solutions to the barriers hindering education for girls in these communities.
The participants will also explore opportunities to foster dialogue and promote inclusive educational practices that empower young women.
During the inaugural session, the speakers emphasized the transformative role of education in improving the socio-economic conditions of Muslim communities.
They also highlighted persistent challenges, including cultural constraints, poverty, and limited access to quality education, which continue to impede progress in many regions.
The conference seeks to encourage collaboration among stakeholders to design innovative policies and strategies that address these challenges.
Panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions are planned over the course of the event, focusing on themes such as the role of religious and cultural leaders, technological integration in education, and funding mechanisms to improve access to schools.
The conference is expected to conclude tomorrow with a set of recommendations and a roadmap for improving girls’ education globally.
