Open Menu

Int'l Conference On Girls’ Education In Muslim Communities Begins In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Int'l conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities begins in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A two-day international conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities” commenced here Saturday, bringing together experts, policymakers and educators from around the globe to address critical issues surrounding girls’ education in Muslim-majority regions.

The event, which is hosting approximately 150 delegates from 47 countries, aims to identify actionable solutions to the barriers hindering education for girls in these communities.

The participants will also explore opportunities to foster dialogue and promote inclusive educational practices that empower young women.

During the inaugural session, the speakers emphasized the transformative role of education in improving the socio-economic conditions of Muslim communities.

They also highlighted persistent challenges, including cultural constraints, poverty, and limited access to quality education, which continue to impede progress in many regions.

The conference seeks to encourage collaboration among stakeholders to design innovative policies and strategies that address these challenges.

Panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive sessions are planned over the course of the event, focusing on themes such as the role of religious and cultural leaders, technological integration in education, and funding mechanisms to improve access to schools.

The conference is expected to conclude tomorrow with a set of recommendations and a roadmap for improving girls’ education globally.

Related Topics

Education Young Progress Women Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth ..

UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth in 2025

27 minutes ago
 Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11

Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11

57 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

57 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, ..

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says

2 hours ago
 IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, contin ..

IMF chief sees steady world growth in 2025, continuing disinflation

2 hours ago
 S. Koreans post record length of generative AI usa ..

S. Koreans post record length of generative AI usage time in December: data

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2025

5 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spect ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 Set to Kick Off with Spectacular opening ceremony

12 hours ago
 Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Crick ..

Sikandar Raza Compares ILT20 to Other Global Cricket Leagues

12 hours ago
 Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Relea ..

Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut Fateh Set to Release on January 10, Special Scre ..

12 hours ago
 Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts

Qatar, US hold talks on Gaza ceasefire efforts

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan