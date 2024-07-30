ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The proposed two-day international conference on "Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities" will be held in Islamabad on September 10-11 , 2024.

The conference is being jointly organized by Rabita al-Alam al-Islami (Muslim World League) and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

According to the official sources, the conference will offer a global platform to international as well as national scholars, intellectuals, academicians, practitioners and policymakers to engage in deliberations and suggest a way forward regarding female education in the Muslim world. It invites them to meet, share ideas, exchange knowledge and inspire each other.

The conference also proposes to address the following thematic areas and invites papers Girls' Education from a Religious Perspective, Education for All: The Development of Nations.

It also included Women's Education: Challenges and Solutions, Pioneering Initiatives in Girls' Education,

Women 's Education in International Conventions, Innovative Ideas and Way Forward to Improve Gender Inclusiveness and No One Left Behind: Technology Readiness to Improve Accessibility and Quality of Girls' Education.

Prospective authors are invited to submit an original research abstract along with a brief CV (of not more than two pages) highlighting their achievements.

The word limit of abstracts is 250-300 words.

Submitted abstracts will be peer-reviewed by a committee, and only the authors of accepted abstracts will be intimated, and requested to submit their complete papers before the conference.

The deadline for abstract submission is August 4, 2024, at [email protected].

The abstract must have a self-explanatory title, along with the author's name and institutional affiliation, if any. The authors are requested to indicate the theme for which an abstract is to be submitted.

International participants are requested to indicate their nationality as well. Moreover, all prospective authors are also requested to share their complete contact information including address, phone and/or cell number, and email id.

The authors of accepted abstracts will be informed about the acceptance of their abstracts by August 9, 2024.

The deadline for submitting complete papers (of not less than 3500 and more than 5000 words) will be August 28, 2024, at the aforementioned email address.

For further information, the candidates were asked to contact freely at [email protected].