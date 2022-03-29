UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On 'Globalization And Folk Culture' Kicks Off On Wednesday

March 29, 2022

Int'l conference on 'Globalization and Folk Culture' kicks off on Wednesday

A two-day international conference titled "Globalization and Folk Culture" will be started on Wednesday at Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Faisal Masjid Campus

A two-day international conference titled "Globalization and Folk Culture" will be started on Wednesday at Quaid-e-Azam Auditorium of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Faisal Masjid Campus.

According to the details, the conference is being organized by the Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD), International Islamic University Islamabad.

The conference will be attended by Rector Islamic University Prof. Dr. Masoom Yaseenzai, President Islamic University Islamabad Dr. Hazal Hamood Al-Otaibi and IRD Executive Director Dr. Hassan Al-Amin among others.

In this two-day conference, intellectuals, researchers, literary and cultural personalities from all over the country will present their articles on various topics of the conference.

The memorial lectures will also be delivered on prominent scholars Shafi Aqeel, Nabi Bakhsh Khan Baloch and Dawar Khan Daud during the conference.

Among the foreign dignitaries attending the conference, world renowned female scholar Gurmeet Kaur will also attend the conference.

The conference will focus on storytelling, folk poetry, Sufi poetry, religious harmony in Pakistani languages and the impact of folk literature and other important topics.

The conference will run until the evening of March 31.

