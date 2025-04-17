The two-day third international conference on Information Science and Communication Technology, jointly organized by the Department of Computer Science of the University of Karachi and the Department of Computer Science, DHA Suffa University, concluded on Wednesday at the Professor Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, KU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The two-day third international conference on Information Science and Communication Technology, jointly organized by the Department of Computer Science of the University of Karachi and the Department of Computer Science, DHA Suffa University, concluded on Wednesday at the Professor Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, KU.

The opening ceremony was held at the DHA Suffa University, and parallel sessions were held at both universities on Tuesday and Wednesday, said a statement.

Addressing the last session, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi shared that Pakistan produces around 30, 000 IT professionals and experts every year. He urged that we need to produce more computer-skilled scientists to boost our economy.

He mentioned that scientists are interested in terms of data, in terms of understanding different phenomena. But the most important part is knowledge management. Being a layman, he was more interested in the economic growth of a nation. “I am more interested in the economic development of developing nations.”

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi expressed that different factors contribute to the economic development of any country. In 2023, the market value or contribution of IT and related businesses was US$3.5 trillion, and in 2025, it is US$5 trillion. Its contribution overall in terms of global GDP is 5 percent.

He told the audience that you may have a degree in terms of computer science and information technology, but that is not enough. The skills are important, excellence is very important, innovation is acquired, and creativity is a buzzword. This is very important for our young generation to have different perspectives to have an understanding of what people or scientists are doing in different parts of the world at the same time.

The Chairman of the Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority Kabool Muhammad Khatian mentioned that he recently attended the World Economic Forum in which about 80 percent of people have a background in Fintech and during different sessions.

He urged students and IT professionals to avail all the available resources to grab the opportunity to make a way into the global field.

He hoped that youngsters would have learned a lot from the experts in different fields and academia during the two-day international conference.

The Director of the KU’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences Professor Dr Raza Shah said that AI and computer sciences are really changing the landscape of this planet, and that’s the future.

He mentioned that the University of Karachi is giving priority to this field and is very well aware of the importance of AI.

The Chairman of Tabani Group Humza Tabani expressed that youngsters will have impactful meetings and exposure with the foreign and local IT experts present at the conference, and hopefully they will seek knowledge from their experiences.

Professor James Arthur Swart from South Africa shared that it was good to see a large number of female students in the audience and expressed that youngsters are the future of the nation and they should avail available opportunities to excel in their respective fields.

He hoped that young minds would give durable solutions to problems like global warming and other serious challenges being faced by the world nowadays.

The Dean of CIS DHA Suffa University Professor Dr Syed Zafar Nasir informed the audience that AI has seamlessly integrated into our daily lives, reshaping how we live, work, and interact with each other.

He mentioned that this transformational technology, while sparking curiosity, also raises concerns. Its impact is evident across the whole spectrum of life making a significant shift in our societal context.

He added that the widespread adoption of AI reflects its growing importance, emphasizing the need for a balanced exploration of its benefits and potential challenges.

The KU’s Chairperson of DCS Dr Sadiq Ali Khan said that 90 research papers were received, but due to time management issues, we just selected 40 of them, and local and international scholars presented those research papers during different sessions on both campuses.

He added that research papers were selected from the United Kingdom, Australia, Finland, South Africa, Malaysia, Oman, Latvia, and other countries.