Int'l Conference On "Maulana Rumi And Hazrat Sultan Bahoo" To Begin Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A three-day international conference titled “Maulana Rumi and Hazrat Sultan Bahoo” would commence on April 22 at Aiwan-e-Urdu Hall of National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) with the collaboration of the Muslim Institute, and the Yunus Emre Institute would organize the event.

The purpose of this scholarly conference was to highlight the teachings of the great Sufi poets of the East and West—Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi and Hazrat Sultan Bahoo—and to promote their messages of peace, love, and tolerance on a global scale in the context of contemporary times.

The opening ceremony would feature welcome remarks by Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Chairman of the Muslim Institute.

The event would be graced by the honorable Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, as the chief guest.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General of the NLPD, would present the objectives and intellectual background of the conference.

Distinguished guests at the event include Irfan Nazir Oglu, Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, who would attend as a special guest, and Dr. Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, would attend as guest of honour.

Dr. Halil Tokar, Country Director of the Yunus Emre Institute in Islamabad, would deliver a vote of thanks at the conclusion of the inaugural session.

Renowned scholars, literary figures, and researchers from both Pakistan and abroad will present papers during the conference.

