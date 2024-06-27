Int’l Conference On Pak-Turk Relations Held At AIOU
Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A one-day international conference on "Turkiye-Pakistan relations in the context of literature, history and culture in the 21st century" was organized at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).
This conference was organized in collaboration with Yunus Emre Institute Pakistan, the Department of urdu, Allama Iqbal Open University, and the Institute for Promotion of National Language, Islamabad.
Director General, National Language Promotion Department, Prof. Dr. Saleem Mazhar, presided over the first session while fiction writer and novelist Hameed Shahid was the chief guest.
Other speakers included Director, Yunus Emre Institute, Dr. Khalil Toqar, Dr. Sofia Khushk, Dr. Farooq Adil, Dr. Sher Ali, Erin Measoglu and Head, Department of Urdu, Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad.
The speakers shed light on the historical background and relations between Turkey and Pakistan. They said that both the countries supported each other not only at the government level but also at the public level in difficult times.
The speakers further said, "The two great poets of Pakistan and Turkey, Allama Iqbal and Muhammad Akif, were poets of the same era and both have similarities in their poetry and philosophy."
The speakers also hailed the efforts of Yunus Emre Institute for the promotion of Turkish language and culture in Pakistan.
The second session of the conference was held online which was presided over by Prof. Dr. Yousaf Khushk while Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir was the chief guest.
Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Dr. Ziaul Hasan, Dr. Ashraf Kamal, Dr. Sadaf Naqvi, Dr. Khadija Gorgon from Turkey, Dr. Mohsen Ash Sevier and Dr. Mehmeet Kamal were the speakers of the second session. They discussed about the valuable services of writers of Pakistan and Turkiye.
Recent Stories
Infinix Brand Power on the Rise: Makes Second Appearance in Kantar BrandZ Top 50
Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan
Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Open court held by DC, DPO in Khanpur1 second ago
-
DPO for ensuring security of Masajid, Imambargahs, procession’ routes during Muharram13 seconds ago
-
Labour Dept asked to ensure minimum wage law implementation21 seconds ago
-
Ulema role commended in establishing peace in district10 minutes ago
-
Distt admin targets illegal encroachments in ICT10 minutes ago
-
Thunderstorms, rainfall recorded10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four bike lifters with three stolen motorcycles10 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan inaugurates Chaman Master Plan Project10 minutes ago
-
AC Khuzdar presides price control committee meeting10 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims reach Lahore from Kartarpur20 minutes ago
-
Mutilation of dead bodies in armed conflicts is war crime: Wani20 minutes ago
-
Mid-career management course participants briefed on KP development initiatives20 minutes ago