UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On Pakistan Hydropower To Be Held On Oct 27

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Int'l conference on Pakistan Hydropower to be held on Oct 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :First International Conference on Pakistan Hydropower Sector aimed at discussing more opportunities to produce cheap and clean energy from hydro sector will be held here on October 27.

The conference is being organized by the Energy Update magazine in collaboration with Private Power board Infrastructure (PPIB) to be participated by energy experts from within and outside the country as currently Pakistan is producing 9000MW from hydro power sector, said Chairman organizing committee Naeem Qureshi said.

He said the conference was being organized to discuss progress Pakistan and adjoining region had achieved in the hydro power sector.

He said that conference was expected to thoroughly discuss to take advantages from Government ease-doing business for finding investment and business opportunities within or allied industries.

He said MD PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza, Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqui, President Intl Hydro Association Roger Gill would address to the event and other speakers include Senior Advisor CSAIL NA Zuberi, Director Development Riali Hydro Power S. M Hussain Gardezi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business WAPDA Nepra Progress October Event From Government

Recent Stories

Arada launches &#039;Kaya&#039; second phase of &# ..

Arada launches &#039;Kaya&#039; second phase of &#039;Massar&#039; project, wort ..

3 minutes ago
 President issues Decree appointing Director-Genera ..

President issues Decree appointing Director-General of UAE Space Agency

3 minutes ago
 Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's North Aimed at Desta ..

Mosque Blast in Afghanistan's North Aimed at Destabilization at New Historic Sta ..

30 minutes ago
 EU Council Extends Sanctions Related to Chemical W ..

EU Council Extends Sanctions Related to Chemical Weapons Until October 16, 2022

38 minutes ago
 OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.56 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $81.56 a barrel Friday

48 minutes ago
 Russia Records 29,409 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 29,409 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.