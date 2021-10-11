ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :First International Conference on Pakistan Hydropower Sector aimed at discussing more opportunities to produce cheap and clean energy from hydro sector will be held here on October 27.

The conference is being organized by the Energy Update magazine in collaboration with Private Power board Infrastructure (PPIB) to be participated by energy experts from within and outside the country as currently Pakistan is producing 9000MW from hydro power sector, said Chairman organizing committee Naeem Qureshi said.

He said the conference was being organized to discuss progress Pakistan and adjoining region had achieved in the hydro power sector.

He said that conference was expected to thoroughly discuss to take advantages from Government ease-doing business for finding investment and business opportunities within or allied industries.

He said MD PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza, Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqui, President Intl Hydro Association Roger Gill would address to the event and other speakers include Senior Advisor CSAIL NA Zuberi, Director Development Riali Hydro Power S. M Hussain Gardezi.