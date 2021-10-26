(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :First ever International Conference on Pakistan Hydropower Sector aimed at discussing more opportunities to produce cheap and clean energy from hydro sector will be held here on Wednesday (October 27).

The conference is being organized by the Energy Update magazine in collaboration with Private Power board Infrastructure (PPIB) to be participated by energy experts from within and outside the country. Chairman organizing committee Naeem Qureshi said currently Pakistan was producing 9000MW from hydro power sector.

He said the conference was being organized to discuss progress Pakistan and adjoining region had achieved in the hydro power sector.

He said that conference was expected to thoroughly discuss to take advantages from Government ease-doing business for finding investment and business opportunities within or allied industries.

He said Minister Energy Hammad Azhar would be the chief guest on the occasion and MD PPIB Shah Jahan Mirza, Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqui, President Intl Hydro Association Roger Gill would also address on the occasion.

Other speakers included Haedong Choi CEO Star Hydro Power, Munawar Iqbal, DG Hydro PPIB, Senior Advisor CSAIL NA Zuberi, Zafar Iqbal Watto Director Rehman Habib Consultants, Himayatullah Khan Former Advisor Energy, Engr. Naeem Khan CEO PEDO, Engr. Muhammad Ayub DMD NTDC, Danyaal Malik.