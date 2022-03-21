UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On Post Pandemic Approaches Begins At Sindh University

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 10:36 PM

A two-day International Conference on "Paradigm shift in education: Post pandemic approaches in teaching, learning and assessment (ICPSE-2022) has kicked off at Sindh University's Elsa Kazi Campus on Monday

According to a university spokesman, the Faculty of Education is organizing the conference in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission.

The inaugural ceremony of the conference which was held at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium of Sindh Museum Hyderabad was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

On the first day of the conference, Associate Professor of Department of Education, Ball State University Indiana, USA Dr. David J. Roof and former Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Malaya, Malaysia Dr. Ravi Chandran Moorthy participated as keynote speaker.

Addressing the participants, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the conference was aimed at highlighting the changes and other reforms introduced in the education sector at the international level after COVID-19, in which the participation of international guests was encouraging.

He directed the conference organizer and Dean Faculty of Education Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani to get the presented research papers translated into Sindhi and urdu and disseminate the same to the general public through newspapers so that the teachers of universities, colleges and schools could benefit from the conference.

He said that the recommendations of the conference would be forwarded to the Federal and provincial governments in order to assist the policy makers in making changes in the policies related to education especially after COVID19 pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, there was a lockdown all over the world including Pakistan, in such a situation it was not easy to impart education but the varsities across the globe started online classes with the help of technology.

The Dean Faculty of Education Dr.

Abdul Sattar Almani said that education was severely affected by COVID-19, but the online approach to teaching and learning made the impossible possible and we continued the learning process, which helped reduce the educational loss. However, the lockdown had helped in gaining experience about online learning and teaching methods, he added.

An Associate Professor of Education Faculty at Ball State University Indiana, USA Dr. David J. Roof said that in Pakistan, COVID-19 particularly affected children, especially female students, who lived in rural areas of the country, where they had no access to technology, especially the Internet.

He said that the broadband service was expensive in major cities of Pakistan, although 51 percent of Pakistanis still did not have access to the internet, yet only people residing in urban areas had easy access to it.

Former Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Malaya, Malaysia Prof. Dr. Ravichandran Moorthy said that the education system suffered a lot due to the pandemic and there was a clear effect of COVID-19 in Malaysia as well.

He said that after achieving independence in 1957, Malaysia focused on the agriculture sector and emerged victorious in it and later its focus was shifted on information and communication technology. "That is why, Malaysia is moving forward in the field of development, growth and progress", he said and added that higher education had a key role to play in nation building.

He said that there were problems in imparting education at the outset of the emergence of Coronavirus, but later with the help of technology, online classes were conducted, which was a recognized system in the world then.

After the inaugural session of the conference, sessions were started in different fields of education at the Faculty of Education, Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad, where local and foreign scholars and researchers presented their research papers on six important topics in education.

