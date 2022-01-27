UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On "Recent Advances In Interdisciplinary Natural Sciences" Held At Government College Women University Faisalabad

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Int'l conference on "Recent Advances in Interdisciplinary Natural Sciences" held at Government College Women University Faisalabad

The international conference on "Recent Advances in Interdisciplinary Natural Sciences" was held at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The international conference on "Recent Advances in Interdisciplinary Natural Sciences" was held at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), here on Thursday.

The event was organized by the Department of Chemistry of GCWUF. At least 134 scientists from different parts of Pakistan and the world including UK and China attended the conference.

During the conference, 20 scientific reports were presented and discussed.

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan was chief guest.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq welcomed the participants.

Prof. Dr Imran Asghar, International Chair, Aalto University, Finland opened the plenary session, welcomed the conference guests and expressed gratitude for their interest towards research and innovation.

Prof. Dr. Mark G. Molony, Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford, United Kingdom, explained his work on "Natural products as Inspiration for New Chemistry in Antibacterial and Materials Science".

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World China Oxford United Kingdom Finland Women Event From Government University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

German Court Rules Facebook Must Allow Oldtimers t ..

German Court Rules Facebook Must Allow Oldtimers to Keep Using Aliases

46 seconds ago
 Australia's Woodside Petroleum Withdraws From Myan ..

Australia's Woodside Petroleum Withdraws From Myanmar Over Political Instability

47 seconds ago
 Capacity building of MC staff being enhanced under ..

Capacity building of MC staff being enhanced under PCP: Minister

49 seconds ago
 Hepatitis screening camp held in Nawabshah

Hepatitis screening camp held in Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
 RWMC month-long cleanliness campaign from January ..

RWMC month-long cleanliness campaign from January 28

3 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to legalize body, streamline its ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Bill to legalize body, streamline its functioning: Religious Minist ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>