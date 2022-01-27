The international conference on "Recent Advances in Interdisciplinary Natural Sciences" was held at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The international conference on "Recent Advances in Interdisciplinary Natural Sciences" was held at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF), here on Thursday.

The event was organized by the Department of Chemistry of GCWUF. At least 134 scientists from different parts of Pakistan and the world including UK and China attended the conference.

During the conference, 20 scientific reports were presented and discussed.

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan was chief guest.

Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr Robina Farooq welcomed the participants.

Prof. Dr Imran Asghar, International Chair, Aalto University, Finland opened the plenary session, welcomed the conference guests and expressed gratitude for their interest towards research and innovation.

Prof. Dr. Mark G. Molony, Department of Chemistry, University of Oxford, United Kingdom, explained his work on "Natural products as Inspiration for New Chemistry in Antibacterial and Materials Science".