Int’l Conference On 'Recent Trends In Mathematics' Held At GCU

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The Abdus Salam school of Mathematical Sciences (ASSMS) of Government College University Lahore has hosted an international conference on 'Recent Trends in Mathematics' here on Wednesday. The event, which attracted leading mathematicians from around the world, was graced by Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir, the Vice Chancellor of GC University Lahore, as the Chief Guest.

The conference featured keynote speeches by distinguished mathematicians, including Prof. Dr. Abdul Hamid Kara from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, Prof. Dr. M. Tahir Mustafa from Qatar University, Doha, Qatar, Prof. Dr. Ashfaque H. Bukhari from King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, and Prof. Dr. Sohail Nadeem from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

The conference covered various areas of Pure and Applied Mathematics, including Symmetry Analysis, Dynamical Systems, Numerical Simulation, Functional Analysis, Fixed Point Theory, Artificial Intelligence and Computational Mathematics.

In her address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shazia Bashir emphasized the significance of mathematics in various research fields, particularly its role in physics theories. She acknowledged the contributions of eminent mathematicians such as Dr. Abdus Salam and Dr. Muhammad Rafi.

Prof. Shazia Bashir encouraged students to take full advantage of the opportunities available at ASSMS to enhance their research capabilities. She advised them to work diligently and strive for excellence in their research endeavors.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing mathematical research and fostering collaboration among mathematicians worldwide.

