Int'l Conference On Remote Sensing, GIS And Climate Change To Start From March 13

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2023 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :National Center of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA) in collaboration with different partner institutions will hold International Conference on Remote Sensing, GIS and Climate Change (RSGCC-2023) from March 13-15.

The conference, to be held at the University of Punjab, Lahore, is being arranged in collaboration with the Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research Lab (RSGCRL) and the Association of Professionals for Remote Sensing, GIS and Climate Change (ARGC).

The conference will provide the participants with a golden opportunity to interact with world-renowned scientists, researchers, and academicians in person to discuss research challenges and solutions, unleash and share new ideas and avenues, and initiate joint projects and collaborations with industry and research institutes working in Remote Sensing, GIS, Climate Change and allied research domains.

RSGCC facilitates the establishment of dialogues leading to long-lasting technical cooperation amongst the scientists and engineers of developing and developed countries.

According to an official source, the conference is an event to provide an international forum where scientists, researchers, engineers, academicians, industry professionals, entrepreneurs and students get a chance to interact and discuss the latest themes and trends related to remote sensing, GIS and Climate Change.

This will provide a platform to share experiences, foster collaborations across industry and academia, and evaluate emerging technologies and developments across the globe in the fields of space science, technology and their various applications.

The conference will revolve around themes including Climate Change, Meteorology and the Atmosphere, Geo-hazards and Disasters, Agriculture and food Security, Agriculture and Food Security, Forest, Biodiversity and Ecosystems, Water Resources and Water Cycle, Marine and Coastal Environment Resources and Dynamics, Urbanization, Sustainable/Smart Societies and Industrialization Public Health, Change and Adaption in Deltaic and High Mountain Hydrological Systems, Geological studies, mineral resources and applications, Data and Information Systems and Spatial Data Infrastructures, Capacity building, networking, resource sharing and other related fields.

During the conference, the best paper and posters will be awarded with cash prizes, shields, certificates and membership of "The Association of Professionals for Remote Sensing, GIS and Climate Change (ARGC)".

