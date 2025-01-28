ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) An International Conference titled "Reviving Transpersonal Psychology through the Decolonial Lens of Islamic Psychology" (IPCON 2025) is set to held on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The conference will bring together some of the world’s leading experts from countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, the USA, Russia, Sweden, and Canada, who will look at into the integration of Islamic principles with contemporary psychological practices.

It is being hosted by Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University’s Department of Clinical Psychology in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) and the International Students of Islamic Psychology (ISIP), IPCON 2025 is more than just an academic gathering.

It’s a call to action for practitioners, scholars, and students to envisage psychological well-being through a culturally relevant and spiritually enriched lens.

The conference is led by an impressive team of visionaries dedicated to advancing the field of psychology.

At the helm is the patron in Chief, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Vice Chancellor of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University. His leadership exemplifies a commitment to interdisciplinary excellence.

The Patron, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities, is a distinguished Professor of Neuro-clinical Psychology, widely recognized for his significant contributions to the discipline.

Dr. Neelam Ehsan, Associate Professor at the Department of Clinical Psychology, serves as the principal organizer of this landmark event. The Scientific Committee is led by Dr. Tamkeen Saleem, Head of the Department of Clinical Psychology and an esteemed researcher and family therapist, who brings exceptional scholarly vision to the conference.

Dr. Ayat-e-Zainab Ali, an emerging researcher with exceptional academic achievements, serves as the conference secretary, bringing her expertise and dedication to ensuring the event’s success. Adding to this powerhouse team is Dr. Uzma Masroor, a renowned Clinical consultant psychologist in Pakistan, who is supervising the pre-conference workshops.

Together, this exemplary team ensures that IPCON 2025 will serve as a transformative platform for intellectual innovation, collaboration, and the reimagining of psychological well-being.

In addition to the main event, pre-conference workshops of esteemed international speakers like Dr. Bagus Riyono from Indonesia, Seyed Jamaluddin from Sweden, Dr. G. Rasool from Australia and Dr.Qasqas from Canada will be held on January 28, 2025.

These workshops will provide a hands-on opportunity to look deeper into specialized topics, offering participants a chance to learn directly from global experts and refine their understanding of Islamic psychology and its applications.

The conference will feature multiple scientific sessions focusing on various themes within the overarching framework of Islamic Psychology.

National and international participants will present their research contributions, advancing knowledge in the field. Additionally, there will be poster presentations, providing an opportunity for further engagement and the exchange of ideas in Islamic Psychology.

This conference marks a significant milestone in redefining the future of Islamic Psychology.

By bridging diverse perspectives and fostering a deeper understanding of human well-being through the lens of Islamic principles, it paves the way for culturally and spiritually enriched psychological practices that resonate with the needs of our time.