KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :An international conference on "Role of Minorities in Conflict Resolution and Peace in South Asia " organized by the University of Karachi KU )'s Department of Sociology would be held at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail would be the chief guest while scholars from the United States, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal would shed light on the issue besides presenting their research papers, said a statement on Tuesday.

The international event aims to bring together the intellectuals from various parts of world and across the country.

The day-long event would start at 9a.m. The conference intends to be an open forum for dialogue on minorities in development, historical context of minorities in South Asian countries, minorities and political homogeneity, minorities and occupational inequalities, minorities and social security, minorities and local law systems of South Asian countries, genocide and minorities movement, minorities and sustainable development goals, minorities and gender empowerment, political manipulation of minorities in South Asia and social discrimination in South Asia.