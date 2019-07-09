UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Conference On Role Of Minorities On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:54 PM

Int'l conference on role of minorities on Wednesday

An international conference on "Role of Minorities in Conflict Resolution and Peace in South Asia" organized by the University of Karachi (KU)'s Department of Sociology would be held at a local hotel on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :An international conference on "Role of Minorities in Conflict Resolution and Peace in South Asia" organized by the University of Karachi (KU)'s Department of Sociology would be held at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail would be the chief guest while scholars from the United States, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal would shed light on the issue besides presenting their research papers, said a statement on Tuesday.

The international event aims to bring together the intellectuals from various parts of world and across the country.

The day-long event would start at 9a.m. The conference intends to be an open forum for dialogue on minorities in development, historical context of minorities in South Asian countries, minorities and political homogeneity, minorities and occupational inequalities, minorities and social security, minorities and local law systems of South Asian countries, genocide and minorities movement, minorities and sustainable development goals, minorities and gender empowerment, political manipulation of minorities in South Asia and social discrimination in South Asia.

Related Topics

Karachi Resolution World Governor Bangladesh Sri Lanka Hotel United States Malaysia Nepal Karachi University Event From Asia

Recent Stories

ANF recovers 34kg illicit medicines

1 minute ago

Henan province cuts 52.7 mln tonnes of coal overca ..

1 minute ago

NGOs directed to get registered till July 15

1 minute ago

Afghan Red Crescent Hopes ICRC to Resume Operation ..

1 minute ago

CTD playing frontline role in war on terror: IGP

17 minutes ago

'Maybe this year will be the one', says Senegal's ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.