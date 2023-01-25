UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On Science Communication To Be Held In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Int'l Conference on Science Communication to be held in February

COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation has planned to arrange an International Conference on Science Communication and Community Engagement from February 1-3

According to an official of COMSTECH, the science or media students, researchers, public relations experts, NGOs, and NPOS, Coordinators working at media organizations (electronic, print, social) will attend this conference cum workshop.

The themes of the conference under the topic Science Communication include Academia and Understanding, Science Diplomacy, Emerging Technologies, Climate Change and Life Sciences while the focus of the workshop will be Media training, Networking and Advocacy.

The international speakers who will participate in the conference include Mr. Ehsan Masood, Editor of Nature, UK; Dr. Mahaletchumy Arujanan, Malaysia; Dr.

Fabio Turono, Italy; Dr. Daborah Blum, USA; Mr. Mohammad Yahya, Egypt; Dr. Brooke Smith, USA; Prof. John Dudley, France; Dr. Saad Lotfey, UAE and Mr. Michael Wadleigh, USA.

The workshop will be of hybrid nature in which the participants can attend the event in person and online.

Coordinator General, COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary will be the Patron-in-Chief of the workshop while Prof. Dr. Syed Javaid Khurshid will be the Associate Coordinator.

The event will be organized by COMSTECH in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Daily Technology Times, Regional Rapport and Pakistan Biotechnology Information Center.

COMSTECH the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC was established by the Third Islamic Summit of OIC held at Makkah, Saudi Arabia in January 1981.

