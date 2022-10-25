UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On Sports, Exercise And Health Sciences Inaugurated

Published October 25, 2022

Int'l conference on Sports, Exercise and Health Sciences inaugurated

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A two-day international conference on Sports, Exercise and Health Sciences was inaugurated here in Gomal University on Tuesday.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Shakeeb Ullah was the chief guest in the inauguration ceremony attended by Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi, Gomal University Registrar, Deans, Directors, Head of departments, administrative officers and renowned researchers from 12 universities of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, the Gomal University VC congratulated Chairman of sports Sciences and Physical education department Prof. Dr Noor Muhammad, the principal organizer of the international conference, saying, it was an honor for his varsity to host such an international event for the first time in any public sector university of the country.

Prof. Dr Noor Muhammad said organizing such events were aimed at creating awareness among the students of Sports about the research as the researchers from across the globe participate in such conferences and share their findings and learning experiences.

The international conference will continue for two days wherein the researchers from foreign universities i.e Malaysia, Turkiya, Philippine, USA, New Zealand, England and Japan would participate online. The local researchers from different universities of the country including Isra Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences Islamabad, Khyber Medical University Peshawar, Sarhad university of Sciences and Information Technology Peshawar, University of Gujrat, University of Punjab Lahore, Sindh University Jamshoro, University of Peshawar, Islamic University Bahawalpur, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, University of Science and Technology Bannu, BZU Multan, University of Lakki Marwat, University of Malakand and Govt College University Lahore would also participate in the conference.

