SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :One day international conference on ''Sufism'', organized by University of Sargodha (UOS) and Khawaja Muhammad Yar Faridi Trust, was held in the UOS on Thursday.

Sajjada Nashin Ajmer Sharif Khawaja Syed Tahir Nizami Chishti from India, renowned religious scholar and Sajjada Nasheen Garhi Ikhtiar Khan Khawaja Ghulam Qutbuddin Faridi and prominent scholars from all over Pakistan participated in the conference.

The conference was chaired by University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said that Sufis have been instrumental in spreading spiritual blessings and rendering great services to the religion of islam. He said that the message of Sufism is to promote peace, love and tolerance.

He said that intolerance in the society can be eradicated by spreading the message of Sufism and its social and spiritual values.

The Vice Chancellor said that it is an honor for University of Sargodha to host this auspicious occasion and the spiritual blessings of this event will be felt by the University for many years to come.

Sajjada Nashin Ajmer Sharif Khawaja Syed Tahir Nizami Chishti spoke about the life of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishty (RA) and his blessed teachings for all humanity.

Haji Ghulam Qutbuddin Faridi said that Sufi tradition always made efforts for welfare of people. Human values are essential to build a society based on togetherness, peace and mutual aid, he said.

Dr. Najiba Arif said that Sufism conveys the message of peace, love and unity instead of fighting.

He said that the foundation of a peaceful society could be laid by popularizing the spiritual values of Sufism.

Dr. Sahibzada Ahmad Nadeem, Prof. Dr. Humayun Abbas Shams, Saeed Ahmad Saeed, Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Asad, Dr. Ferozuddin Shah and others also addressed the conference.

At the end of the conference, Sajjada Nasheen Ajmer Sharif Khawaja Syed Tahir Nizami Chishti offered special prayer.