UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On Sufism Held At University Of Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Int'l conference on Sufism held at University of Sargodha

One day international conference on ''Sufism'', organized by University of Sargodha (UOS) and Khawaja Muhammad Yar Faridi Trust, was held in the UOS on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :One day international conference on ''Sufism'', organized by University of Sargodha (UOS) and Khawaja Muhammad Yar Faridi Trust, was held in the UOS on Thursday.

Sajjada Nashin Ajmer Sharif Khawaja Syed Tahir Nizami Chishti from India, renowned religious scholar and Sajjada Nasheen Garhi Ikhtiar Khan Khawaja Ghulam Qutbuddin Faridi and prominent scholars from all over Pakistan participated in the conference.

The conference was chaired by University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said that Sufis have been instrumental in spreading spiritual blessings and rendering great services to the religion of islam. He said that the message of Sufism is to promote peace, love and tolerance.

He said that intolerance in the society can be eradicated by spreading the message of Sufism and its social and spiritual values.

The Vice Chancellor said that it is an honor for University of Sargodha to host this auspicious occasion and the spiritual blessings of this event will be felt by the University for many years to come.

Sajjada Nashin Ajmer Sharif Khawaja Syed Tahir Nizami Chishti spoke about the life of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishty (RA) and his blessed teachings for all humanity.

Haji Ghulam Qutbuddin Faridi said that Sufi tradition always made efforts for welfare of people. Human values are essential to build a society based on togetherness, peace and mutual aid, he said.

Dr. Najiba Arif said that Sufism conveys the message of peace, love and unity instead of fighting.

He said that the foundation of a peaceful society could be laid by popularizing the spiritual values of Sufism.

Dr. Sahibzada Ahmad Nadeem, Prof. Dr. Humayun Abbas Shams, Saeed Ahmad Saeed, Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Asad, Dr. Ferozuddin Shah and others also addressed the conference.

At the end of the conference, Sajjada Nasheen Ajmer Sharif Khawaja Syed Tahir Nizami Chishti offered special prayer.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Ajmer University Of Sargodha Prayer Event All From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Punjab cabinet decides to scrap 11 toll plazas

Punjab cabinet decides to scrap 11 toll plazas

8 minutes ago
 Administrator Karachi visits different areas after ..

Administrator Karachi visits different areas after rain

8 minutes ago
 Ziaullah Langu terms Balochistan budget as pro-peo ..

Ziaullah Langu terms Balochistan budget as pro-people & historic

8 minutes ago
 HEC hands over M.Phil degree to professor of UoB o ..

HEC hands over M.Phil degree to professor of UoB on order of Ombudsman

31 minutes ago
 E-Triangle wins 'Clean Tech Innovation Challenge 2 ..

E-Triangle wins 'Clean Tech Innovation Challenge 2022' first prize

31 minutes ago
 Roach targets 300 wickets as West Indies aim for s ..

Roach targets 300 wickets as West Indies aim for series win

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.