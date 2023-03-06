A three-day international conference on "Trends in Biological Sciences" kicked off at the Punjab University Law College Auditorium, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A three-day international conference on "Trends in Biological Sciences" kicked off at the Punjab University Law College Auditorium, here on Monday.

The conference is being held under the auspices of Punjab University (PU) school of Biological Sciences (SBS). Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Prof. Dr. Shahid Baig, Director General (DG) SBS Prof. Dr. Sadaf Naz, nationally and internationally renowned scientists, researchers, faculty members and a large number of students attended the conference.

In his address, Dr. Shahid Baig lauded the initiative of organizing such a meaningful conference. He said scientists of the SBS are playing their role in research on modern trends in relevant fields.

He said that more investment is needed to deal with the challenges faced by the science sector in the country and to promote a world-class research culture.

While welcoming the guests, Dr. Sadaf Naz said the purpose of the conference is to provide a platform to the scientists where they can share their experiences with each other.

She said the School of Biological Sciences has been playing its role in research on genetic disorders, environmental pollution, infectious diseases, cancer treatment, bio-pharmaceutical products, industrial enzymes and local problems of sustainable agriculture for the last two decades.

Founding Director SBS Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akhtar addressed the participants through video link.

Later, souvenirs were presented to the delegates.