UrduPoint.com

Int'l Conference On Trends In Biological Sciences Starts

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Int'l conference on Trends in Biological Sciences starts

A three-day international conference on "Trends in Biological Sciences" kicked off at the Punjab University Law College Auditorium, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A three-day international conference on "Trends in Biological Sciences" kicked off at the Punjab University Law College Auditorium, here on Monday.

The conference is being held under the auspices of Punjab University (PU) school of Biological Sciences (SBS). Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Prof. Dr. Shahid Baig, Director General (DG) SBS Prof. Dr. Sadaf Naz, nationally and internationally renowned scientists, researchers, faculty members and a large number of students attended the conference.

In his address, Dr. Shahid Baig lauded the initiative of organizing such a meaningful conference. He said scientists of the SBS are playing their role in research on modern trends in relevant fields.

He said that more investment is needed to deal with the challenges faced by the science sector in the country and to promote a world-class research culture.

While welcoming the guests, Dr. Sadaf Naz said the purpose of the conference is to provide a platform to the scientists where they can share their experiences with each other.

She said the School of Biological Sciences has been playing its role in research on genetic disorders, environmental pollution, infectious diseases, cancer treatment, bio-pharmaceutical products, industrial enzymes and local problems of sustainable agriculture for the last two decades.

Founding Director SBS Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akhtar addressed the participants through video link.

Later, souvenirs were presented to the delegates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Agriculture Cancer Share

Recent Stories

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains ..

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains Moscow's Priority - Lavrov

13 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karaba ..

Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karabakh Law Enforcement Officers - ..

13 minutes ago
 Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits ..

Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits Troops Deployed in Poland

13 minutes ago
 Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missin ..

Indonesia landslide kills 15, dozens feared missing

13 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opens S ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) opens Spring Flower, Landscape exhib ..

13 minutes ago
 KP Governor for high-rise residential projects to ..

KP Governor for high-rise residential projects to provide cheep living facility ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.