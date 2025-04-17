Int’l conference organized in honor of overseas Pakistani businessmen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) An international conference was organized to pay homage to overseas Pakistani businessmen at the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Council Secretariat.

Speaking as the chief guest, Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Shabbir Ahmed Usmani said that overseas Pakistanis were not only the backbone of the country’s economy but their remittances were also key to national development and stability, said a press release.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has a vision to fully include overseas Pakistanis in the country's development stream, prioritize the solution of their problems, and make investment, legal assistance, and repatriation facilities easier for them.

He added that the government values the services of overseas Pakistanis and taking all possible steps for their welfare.

He said that according to the vision of the prime minister, all facilities would be provided to overseas Pakistanis.

He said that the full participation of Pakistanis in the Overseas Pakistani Convention was a sign that overseas Pakistanis had full trust in the incumbent government.

Former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the country had come out of the crisis.

The event was attended by former Prime Minister of AJK Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, members of the Azad Kashmir Council, Secretary of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Zafar Hassan, Additional

Secretary of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Lieutenant (Retd) Kamran Rehman Khan, Joint Secretary of the Azad Kashmir Council Ali Akbar Khattak and other officials.

A large number of prominent Pakistani businessmen from North United States, United Kingdom and Europe were present at the event.