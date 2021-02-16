Intl. consultative meeting discussed 'COVID-19 impact on health services

An international consultative meeting on 'COVID-19 impact on health services utilization, with special focus on Reproductive, Maternal, New Born and Child Health (RMNCH)' was organized by the Health and Population Think Tank (HPTT) here on Tuesday at Health Services Academy (HSA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :An international consultative meeting on 'COVID-19 impact on health services utilization, with special focus on Reproductive, Maternal, New Born and Child Health (RMNCH)' was organized by the Health and Population Think Tank (HPTT) here on Tuesday at Health Services academy (HSA).

The consultative meeting was attended by provincial healthcare leadership, international and national technical experts, development partners along with various public and private institutes head related to RMNCH and related stakeholders.

Participants were enlightened by initiatives taken by Ministry of National health Services in collaboration with RMNCH technical working group and development partners on pre and post COVID-19 scenario of RMNCH services in Pakistan.

In the consultative meeting, challenges and potential strategies on theme was deliberated. The challenges associated with escalating maternal and neonatal mortality were highlighted along with other issues at health system level.

The discussion highlighted the need for multi-stakeholders collaborative efforts among various institutes, national and international organizations.

Strategic questions were floated on the floor to get insights from stakeholders on mitigation strategies and potential solutions to improve RMNCH service delivery in Pakistan.

Additional Secretary Ministry of National Health Services Dr Atta-Ur-Rehman mentioned government response to RMNCH before and during COVID-19.

He emphasized on comparative analysis of emergency response, what better could have done by making resource available and learning from it to avoid future harms.

COVID-19 risk factors for RMNCH were highlighted while stakeholders emphasized on strategic recommendations in terms of technology use, integrated service delivery response, benefit risk model and data availability on RMNCH services.

DG Health referred to key challenges, proposed their solutions, stressed contextualization of health service delivery interventions to provide cost effective and sustainable RMNCH services.

The advisor of health and population think tank referred to the economic perspective of the RMNCH interventions. Development partners and provinces shared their recommendations.

The meeting was concluded with a consensus of enhanced collaborative efforts to ensure the effectiveness of health services utilization, with due prioritization to RMNCH.

Reproductive, Maternal, New Born and Child Health (RMNCH) is a critical component of any healthcare system. Along with other components of health services, COVID-19 has severely impacted RMNCH services at global and national level.

In case of Pakistan, provision of these essential health services and timely response by government at policy and operational level are crucial to ensure smooth RMNCH services available as they were before.