Int'l Cricketer Sukhan Faiz Appointed As Selector For HEC Women Cricket Team
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Known international cricketer Sikhaan Faiz has been appointed as a selector for the Higher education Commission's Women's Cricket Team.
Sukhan Faiz belonged to the city of saints, and local people appreciated the distinction achieved by the international cricketer. Prior to this role, Sikhaan Faiz also held positions as the coach and chief selector for Bahauddin Zakaria University's cricket team.
Now entrusted with the task of selecting the HEC Women's Cricket Team from universities across Pakistan, Sikhaan Faiz adds another feather to her cap.
Her accolades include representing Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup, and under her leadership, Bahauddin Zakaria University's women's cricket team has reached the finals in HEC tournaments three times.
Currently, the team selected by her from the varsity has progressed to the semi-finals of the HEC Cricket Tournament.
Expressing her gratitude, Sikhaan Faiz remarked, "Having been a member of the selection committee and represented Pakistan in international cricket, being appointed as a selector for the HEC Women's Cricket Team is a true honor for me." She further remarked.
"Through HEC cricket, Pakistan will discover more talented women cricketers."
"The milestone not only highlights Sikhaan Faiz's achievements but also signifies a promising future for women's cricket in Pakistan," said different civil society activists.
