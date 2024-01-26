Int’l Customs Day being observed today  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) International Customs Day is being observed today.

Addressing an event in connection with the day, Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar commended the relentless efforts of Custom officials in combating the issue of smuggling.

He said supporting the crucial work of Pakistan Customs is our top priority.

He said indispensable role played by other law enforcement agencies is amplifying the effectiveness of anti-smuggling endeavors. He said it is through a unified front that we can truly protect our economy and ensure a prosperous future.