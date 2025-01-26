Intl Customs Day Celebrated In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Customs on Sunday celebrated International Customs Day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the speakers highlighted its significance in the global trade and national economy.
The impressive ceremony graced by Saeed Akram, Member Taxpayers Services, Collectorate of Pakistan Customs Peshawar as Chief Guest was attended by the senior officials of Custom Department, partners of relevant organizations and stakeholders in large numbers.
In his key note address, Member Taxpayers Services, Saeed Akram said that International Customs Day being celebrated annually on 26th January, provides an opportunity to recognize the critical role that customs administrations play in facilitating international trade and safeguarding global supply chains.
He said, Pakistan Customs has played a key role in facilitating global trade besides strengthening of the national and domestic economy.
While highlighting Pakistan Customs' services in diversified fields, he said that it is because of Customs Department that international trade and safe movement of goods is being ensured in legal manner.
Pakistan Customs is tasked to ensure import and export of legitimate cargo in legal manner, making positive role in the country's GDP,he added.
Akram said that trade facilitation and regulation being our mandate was aimed to facilitate taxpayers of Pakistan.
He said that the customs officials and officers are taking practical steps to prevent cross-border smuggling despite the challenges.
He said that smuggling caused negative impact on the economy and GDP growth.
The Officer said that Customs Department has adopted zero tolerance against smuggling and strict action would be taken against elements involved in illegal transportation of goods.
Akram said that FBR's Pakistan Customs Wing has introduced many automation initiatives to facilitate the taxpayers and urged them to take benefits of it.
