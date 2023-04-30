KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The International Dance Day 2023 was celebrated by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi at its auditorium.

The Minister of Culture and education Syed Sardar Ali Shah also attended the International Dance Day programme.

Famous classical dancers Nighat Chaudhry, Mohsin Babar, Farrukh Darbar (Kathak), Wahab Shah & Co., Mani Chao (Bharatnatym), Abdul Ghani and Khurram (Fusion), Kaif Ghaznavi, Iram Basheer and Abdul Sattar (Semi-Classical), Reham and Daniya (Break dance), Samira (Folk), Waqar Samrat, Ali Popper, Adnan Tal (Hip Hop), Lamiya Faheem (Contemporary) and DJ Jhon Group, Sajan Group, Deewana Group, Adnan Jhangir (Lahore), Yusha and Mr. and Mrs. Sikandar presented wonderful performances.