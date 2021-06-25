UrduPoint.com
Intl Day Against Drug Abuse To Be Observed On Saturday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:35 PM

Intl Day against drug abuse to be observed on Saturday

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking would be observed on 26 June (Saturday) to strengthen global action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking would be observed on 26 June (Saturday) to strengthen global action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

Observance of the day aimed to raise awareness to fight against the substance abuse as well as the unlawful trade of drugs. International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was first observed by the UN General Assembly in 1987. Share Drug Facts to Save Lives is the theme of the 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking aimed to combat misinformation and encourage the exchange of drug facts. From health hazards to solutions to the global drug problem to evidence-based prevention, rehabilitation, and aftercare.

The campaign presents significant facts and data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's annual World Drug Report. The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is utilized to instill a feeling of responsibility in individuals all around the world, particularly children and teens. On the day, all around the globe, events are held in schools, colleges, workplaces, and public areas to raise awareness of the overall issue, as well as the risks of drugs and their usage.

The United Nations, through its anti-drug misuse arm, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), raises awareness, advises authorities to avoid fueling the Narcotics industry, and combats drug trafficking under the cover of legal medicinal enterprises Ministry of Narcotics Control (MNC) in collaboration with UNODC will organize a cycle rally and walk for children, youth, senior citizens, families, and people from various walks of life on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Saturday from Jinnah Avenue -D Chowk-Kohsar Block, Islamabad. Drug abuse is one of the most serious health problems. Besides causing serious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, tuberculosis, it has several side effects in the form of economic loss, antisocial behaviour such as stealing, violence and crime besides social stigma and overall downfall of the society. Drug racket operates internationally, but some countries are transshipment points for drug circulation. India possibly because of its strategic location is more prone to drug activities including drug trafficking and local consumption. The influence of westernization, changing family structure and peer pressure are some of the reasons behind drug abuse.

More Stories From Pakistan

