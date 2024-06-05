- Home
Int’l Day Against Illegal Fishing Observes In Pakistan: Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 11:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh on Wednesday said that International Day against illegal fishing was observed Pakistan and across the globe to highlight the importance of the day and to create awareness about the matter.
In a statement on International Day against illegal fishing, the minister said all the countries of the world have legislated against illegal fishing.
He emphasized that regulation needs to be tightened to prevent illegal fishing.
Qaiser Shaikh further said that Sindh government has approved 25 mm net for catching shrimp while it has approved minimum 55 mm net for fishing. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif gave Rs 2 million per fishermen of Gwadar, he added.
He said the small boat fishermen of Gwadar also have reservations against the big troller, adding that the federal government intended to give license authority to Sindh and Balochistan for fishing.
