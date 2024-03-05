ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness is being observed on Tuesday (today).

The day seeks to promote better awareness and understanding of disarmament issues among the public, especially young people.

It also plays a role in deepening the global public's understanding about how disarmament efforts contribute to enhancing peace and security, preventing and ending armed conflicts, and curbing human suffering caused by weapons.