Open Menu

Int'l Day For Disarmament & Non-Proliferation Awareness Being Observed Today

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Int'l Day for Disarmament & Non-Proliferation Awareness being observed today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness is being observed on Tuesday (today).

The day seeks to promote better awareness and understanding of disarmament issues among the public, especially young people.

It also plays a role in deepening the global public's understanding about how disarmament efforts contribute to enhancing peace and security, preventing and ending armed conflicts, and curbing human suffering caused by weapons.

Related Topics

Young

Recent Stories

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new governmen ..

US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

47 minutes ago
 Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office ..

Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

13 hours ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

13 hours ago
Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

13 hours ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

13 hours ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

13 hours ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

13 hours ago
 Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

13 hours ago
 Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Rus ..

Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan