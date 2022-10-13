UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day For Disaster Risk Reduction Observed

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Int'l day for disaster risk reduction observed

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the GLOF-II project sponsored by green climate fund and implemented by UNDP, Federal ministry of climate change and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa observed International day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDRR).

In this connection, a program was held at Saidu Medical College, Swat to create awareness among the masses about the importance of IDRR keeping in view of the negative impacts of climate change.

The program was participated by representatives of GLOF-II project, PDMA, district administration and line departments, faculty members and a large number of students.

The observance of the IDDR was more important this year keeping in view the recent disasters caused by torrential rains and devastating floods.

Prof Israr Khan principal Saidu Medical College welcomed the participants and recalled the devastations caused by recent past disasters, adding that disasters were not only effecting the human lives but also severely damaging the socio-economic fabric of the country.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain in his message said climate change had many hard-hitting and obvious impacts.

He called for joint efforts by all stakeholders to lessen the causes of climate change and address its impacts.

He said that PDMA KP deals with disaster management, disaster risk reduction, preparedness and planning and taking pragmatic steps to nullify or manage disaster risks before it results in catastrophe.

He further emphasized that we need to reduce disaster risk through prevention and mitigation along with preparedness.

PDMA Deputy Director Disaster Risk Management Sahibzada Saleem, stressed on the implementation and enforcement of building codes policy, conducting geological surveys to identify vulnerable locations and multi hazard vulnerability assessment across the province.

Spokesperson PDMA KP Taimur Ali said, the series of activities are planned for the month of October, including public awareness about on natural disasters and climate change adaptation.

He said that education and awareness for disaster risk reduction and sustainable development address key thematic aspects of local and global sustainable development challenges and empower learners to think critically.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Saidu October Undp All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.