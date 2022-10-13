SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the GLOF-II project sponsored by green climate fund and implemented by UNDP, Federal ministry of climate change and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa observed International day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDRR).

In this connection, a program was held at Saidu Medical College, Swat to create awareness among the masses about the importance of IDRR keeping in view of the negative impacts of climate change.

The program was participated by representatives of GLOF-II project, PDMA, district administration and line departments, faculty members and a large number of students.

The observance of the IDDR was more important this year keeping in view the recent disasters caused by torrential rains and devastating floods.

Prof Israr Khan principal Saidu Medical College welcomed the participants and recalled the devastations caused by recent past disasters, adding that disasters were not only effecting the human lives but also severely damaging the socio-economic fabric of the country.

Director General PDMA Sharif Hussain in his message said climate change had many hard-hitting and obvious impacts.

He called for joint efforts by all stakeholders to lessen the causes of climate change and address its impacts.

He said that PDMA KP deals with disaster management, disaster risk reduction, preparedness and planning and taking pragmatic steps to nullify or manage disaster risks before it results in catastrophe.

He further emphasized that we need to reduce disaster risk through prevention and mitigation along with preparedness.

PDMA Deputy Director Disaster Risk Management Sahibzada Saleem, stressed on the implementation and enforcement of building codes policy, conducting geological surveys to identify vulnerable locations and multi hazard vulnerability assessment across the province.

Spokesperson PDMA KP Taimur Ali said, the series of activities are planned for the month of October, including public awareness about on natural disasters and climate change adaptation.

He said that education and awareness for disaster risk reduction and sustainable development address key thematic aspects of local and global sustainable development challenges and empower learners to think critically.