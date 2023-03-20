ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination will be marked on March 21 (Tuesday) across the globe including Pakistan to remind people of racial discrimination's negative consequences.

It also encourages people to remember their obligation and determination to combat racial discrimination.

The International Day to Eliminate Racial Discrimination is a chance for people to voice opinions for promoting equality across backgrounds and cultures.

Various activities and events are arranged in many countries worldwide on this day. Previous activities included a webcast from the UN headquarters on March 21 featuring special appearances of UN leaders.

Young people also have the option of posting their opinions regarding discussions on human rights and racial discrimination at Voices of Youth, which is UNICEF's online bulletin board for youth. Other activities include essays, photo projects, and published articles.

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination was established six years after an event, known as the Sharpeville tragedy or Sharpeville massacre, which captured worldwide attention. This event involved police opening fire and killing 69 people at a peaceful demonstration against the apartheid "pass laws" in Sharpeville, South Africa, on March 21, 1960.

The UN General Assembly called on the international community to increase its efforts for eliminating all forms of racial discrimination when it proclaimed the day as a UN Day of observance in 1966. It also called on all world states and organizations to participate in a program of action to combat racism and racial discrimination in 1983. It held the World Conference against Racism and Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance in 2001. The UN continues its work to fight against all forms of racial intolerance.