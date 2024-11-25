Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2024) The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is being observed today.

Violence against women and girls remains one of the most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations in the world.

The solution lies in robust responses, holding perpetrators accountable, and accelerating action through well-resourced national strategies and increased funding to women’s rights movements.

In Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed commitment to protect the rights of the women, providing them with a safe and conducive environment and ending gender-based violence.

In his message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, he also expressed the resolve to providing education and skills to women and ensuring their financial independence.

The President emphasized the need for raising awareness about women's rights and ending violence against them.

Asif Ali Zardari said violence against women is a major human rights issue affecting one in three women globally.

He said there is a dire need for urgent and collective measures to solve this problem as thousands of women lose their lives every year due to violence.

The President said former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a champion of women's rights as she wanted to create a society free from exploitation and abuse of women.