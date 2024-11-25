Open Menu

Int’l Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women Being Observed Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 25, 2024 | 11:31 AM

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

Violence against women and girls remains one of most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations in world

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2024) The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is being observed today.

Violence against women and girls remains one of the most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations in the world.

The solution lies in robust responses, holding perpetrators accountable, and accelerating action through well-resourced national strategies and increased funding to women’s rights movements.

In Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed commitment to protect the rights of the women, providing them with a safe and conducive environment and ending gender-based violence.

In his message on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, he also expressed the resolve to providing education and skills to women and ensuring their financial independence.

The President emphasized the need for raising awareness about women's rights and ending violence against them.

Asif Ali Zardari said violence against women is a major human rights issue affecting one in three women globally.

He said there is a dire need for urgent and collective measures to solve this problem as thousands of women lose their lives every year due to violence.

The President said former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a champion of women's rights as she wanted to create a society free from exploitation and abuse of women.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Education Independence Women From

Recent Stories

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

2 days ago
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

2 days ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

2 days ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

2 days ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

2 days ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

2 days ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan