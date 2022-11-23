UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day For 'Elimination Of Violence Against Women' To Be Marked On Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women will be marked on November 25 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan to raise public awareness of violence against women.

Violence against women is an issue that UN and many others take seriously.

Various activities would be arranged around the world including Pakistan to draw attention to the need for continuing action to eliminate violence against women, projects to enable women and their children to escape violence and campaigns to educate people about the consequences of violence against women. Locally, women's groups may organize rallies, communal meals, fundraising activities and present research on violence against women in their own communities.

An ongoing campaign that people are encouraged to participate in, especially around this time of the year when awareness levels for the day are high, is the "Say No to Violence Against Women campaign".

On December 17, 1999, November 25 was designated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women by the UN General Assembly. Each year observances around the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women concentrate on a particular theme, such as "Demanding Implementation, Challenging Obstacles" (2008).

