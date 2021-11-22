UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women To Be Marked On Nov 25

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:54 PM

Int'l Day for Elimination of Violence against Women to be marked on Nov 25

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women will be marked on November 25 across the globe including Pakistan to raise public awareness of violence against women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women will be marked on November 25 across the globe including Pakistan to raise public awareness of violence against women.

Various activities would be arranged around the world to draw attention to the need for continuing action to eliminate violence against women, projects to enable women and their children to escape violence and campaigns to educate people about the consequences of violence against women.

Locally, women's groups may organize rallies, communal meals, fundraising activities and present research on violence against women in their own communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan World May November Women

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz seeks adjournment of her appeal in Av ..

Maryam Nawaz seeks adjournment of her appeal in Avenfield

14 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

Shoaib Akhtar will no longer be able to run

43 minutes ago
 Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation Duri ..

Putin, Abbas to Discuss Middle East Situation During Meeting in Sochi - Kremlin

40 minutes ago
 Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

Police arrest eight drug peddlers in bahawalpur

40 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following ..

Queen Elizabeth II attends christenings following health fears

40 minutes ago
 Police arrest one, recover wine

Police arrest one, recover wine

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.