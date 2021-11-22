International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women will be marked on November 25 across the globe including Pakistan to raise public awareness of violence against women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women will be marked on November 25 across the globe including Pakistan to raise public awareness of violence against women.

Various activities would be arranged around the world to draw attention to the need for continuing action to eliminate violence against women, projects to enable women and their children to escape violence and campaigns to educate people about the consequences of violence against women.

Locally, women's groups may organize rallies, communal meals, fundraising activities and present research on violence against women in their own communities.