LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) ::International Day for the Eradication of Poverty was observed on Thursday across the globe including Pakistan, to promote people's awareness to eradicate poverty and destitution in the world.

Various government, non-government organizations (NGOs) and Human Rights bodies organized seminars and walks to mark the day, urging local and international leaders to gear up their efforts for poverty eradication.

Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) sources told APP that in a world of unprecedented level of economic development, technological means and financial resources, uncounted humanity was living in a state of extreme poverty.

Syeda Ghulam Fatima, a noted Human Rights (HR) activist said that World community should help cater to the dietary needs of over 900 million hungry population across the globe. Healthy working environment and food availability was the basic right of every human and it must be equitably fulfilled, she said.

The Punjab government in its message on the day reaffirmed its full resolve for eliminating poverty and hunger by ensuring equal opportunities of access to work and food for all.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Nazar Muhammad Gondal said that government was focusing on ensuring dietary needs of a common man with a dignified manner and it was utilizing all possible resources to fight hunger and address the malnutrition challenges.

The UN representative in Pakistan said Pakistan had made progress in various areas of food security and poverty reduction.

The observance of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty was firstly observed on October 17, 1987, when more than 100,000 people gathered in Paris, France, to honour the victims of extreme poverty, violence and hunger. Since then, individuals and organizations worldwide observed October 17 as a day to renew their commitment for poverty eradication.