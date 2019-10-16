UrduPoint.com
Int'l Day For Eradication Of Poverty To Be Marked Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:23 PM

Like other parts of the globe, United Nations' (UN) International Day for the Eradication of Poverty will be marked on Oct 17 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to promote people's awareness of the need to eradicate poverty and destitution worldwide, particularly in developing countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe, United Nations' (UN) International Day for the Eradication of Poverty will be marked on Oct 17 (Thursday) across the globe including Pakistan to promote people's awareness of the need to eradicate poverty and destitution worldwide, particularly in developing countries.

The International Day for the Eradication of Poverty creates awareness of the need to eradicate poverty worldwide.

Various non-government organizations and community charities support the Day for the Eradication of Poverty by actively calling for country leaders and governments to make the fight against poverty a central part of foreign policy.

Other activities may include signing "Call to action" petitions, organizing concerts and cultural events, and holding interfaith gatherings that may include a moment of silence.

The observance of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty can be traced back to October 17, 1987. On that date, more than 100,000 people gathered in Paris, France, to honour the victims of extreme poverty, violence and hunger. Since that moment, individuals and organizations worldwide observed October 17 as a day to renew their commitment.

In December, 1992, the UN General Assembly officially declared October 17 as the date for the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty (resolution 47/196 of December 22, 1992).

In December 1995, the UN General Assembly proclaimed the First United Nations Decade for the Eradication of Poverty (1997�2006), following the Copenhagen Social Summit. At the Millennium Summit in 2000, world leaders committed themselves to cutting by half the number of people living in extreme poverty by the year 2015.

