ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) International Day for the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing is being observed on Wednesday.

In December 2017, the UN General Assembly in its annual resolution on sustainable fisheries, proclaimed 5 June as the “International Day for the Fight against Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated Fishing.



According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities were responsible for the loss of 11–26 million tons of fish each year.

The day observed to provide awareness to prevent illegal and unregulated fishing because in a world of a growing population and persistent hunger, fish has emerged as an essential commodity for the achievement of food security.