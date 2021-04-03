United Nations' International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action will be observed on April 4 across the globe which aims to raise awareness about landmines and progress toward their eradication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :United Nations' International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action will be observed on April 4 across the globe which aims to raise awareness about landmines and progress toward their eradication.

Awareness programs and activities to mark the day would take place in many countries around the world on April 4 every year.

Activities for these awareness-raising events include photo exhibits, press conferences, film screenings, educational displays, and community chats. Public events may include public statements from land mine survivors, mine action theatre performances, and mine risk education demonstrations.

"Mine action" refers to a range of efforts to clear landmines and explosive remnants of war and to mark and fence off dangerous areas. It also includes assisting victims, teaching people how to remain safe in a mine-affected.

On 8 December 2005, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly declared that April 4 of each year would be officially proclaimed and observed as International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. It was first observed on April 4, 2006.