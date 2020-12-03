UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Day For Persons With Disabilities Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 09:23 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country the international day for persons with disabilities was observed here Thursday where department of social welfare in all districts of the province and welfare NGOs arranged special programs.

Department of Social Welfare Kohat arranged a special function at Children Park Kohat where persons with different disabilities, government officers, civil society, social activists and representatives of NGOs participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Alif Rehman and M Yousaf said the government has initiated various projects for the welfare of masses especially persons with disabilities, adding that Sehat Insaf Card, income support program, Ehsas program were among the some of the steps of the government.

Meanwhile Shara Centre for persons with disabilities in district DI Khan also arranged a special program where Deputy Commissioner, MPA Faisal Amin and other participated and appreciated the government's efforts for the special persons.

More Stories From Pakistan

