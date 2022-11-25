The day for the elimination of violence against women was observed across the globe including Pakistan on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The day for the elimination of violence against women was observed across the globe including Pakistan on Friday.

This year's theme was "Unite! Activism to End Violence against Women and Girls". Women's rights organizations organized rallies and seminars to mark the day.

An ongoing campaign that people were encouraged to participate in, especially around this time of the year when awareness levels for the day are high, is "Say No to Violence Against Women campaign." A progress has been made in the country through legislative, policy and institutional measures to protect the rights of women, in particular to address the issues of violence against women. Pakistan's National Action Plan on Human Rights has 'Protection of Women' as one of its key priority areas.

Women Protection Centres and a 24-hour Helpline (1099) have been established to provide free legal advice, redressal and referral mechanism.