UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women Observed

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Int'l Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women observed

The day for the elimination of violence against women was observed across the globe including Pakistan on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The day for the elimination of violence against women was observed across the globe including Pakistan on Friday.

This year's theme was "Unite! Activism to End Violence against Women and Girls". Women's rights organizations organized rallies and seminars to mark the day.

An ongoing campaign that people were encouraged to participate in, especially around this time of the year when awareness levels for the day are high, is "Say No to Violence Against Women campaign." A progress has been made in the country through legislative, policy and institutional measures to protect the rights of women, in particular to address the issues of violence against women. Pakistan's National Action Plan on Human Rights has 'Protection of Women' as one of its key priority areas.

Women Protection Centres and a 24-hour Helpline (1099) have been established to provide free legal advice, redressal and referral mechanism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Women

Recent Stories

IPRI holds seminar to mark International Day for E ..

IPRI holds seminar to mark International Day for Elimination of Violence against ..

14 seconds ago
 EU States Can Buy Russian Gas Separately From New ..

EU States Can Buy Russian Gas Separately From New Joint Purchase Mechanism - Com ..

17 seconds ago
 Senegal beat Qatar to leave World Cup hosts on bri ..

Senegal beat Qatar to leave World Cup hosts on brink of early exit

3 minutes ago
 Downing Street Confirms Another Misconduct Complai ..

Downing Street Confirms Another Misconduct Complaint Against UK Deputy Prime Min ..

3 minutes ago
 UK, Norway Grant Each Other Access to Fishing Wate ..

UK, Norway Grant Each Other Access to Fishing Waters for 2023 - Government

3 minutes ago
 Scholz to Host NATO, Norwegian Leaders in Berlin N ..

Scholz to Host NATO, Norwegian Leaders in Berlin Next Week

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.