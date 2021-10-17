(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :International Day for the Eradication of Poverty marked on Sunday across the globe including Pakistan.

The day promoted people's awareness of the need to eradicate poverty and destitution worldwide, particularly in developing countries.

Various non-government organizations and community charities supported the Day for the Eradication of Poverty by actively calling for country leaders and governments to make the fight against poverty a central part of foreign policy. Other activities included signing "Call to action" petitions, organizing concerts and cultural events, and holding interfaith gatherings that included a moment of silence.

In December, 1992, the UN General Assembly officially declared October 17 as the date for the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty (resolution 47/196 of December 22, 1992).

In December 1995, the UN General Assembly proclaimed the First United Nations Decade for the Eradication of Poverty (1997–2006), following the Copenhagen Social Summit. At the Millennium Summit in 2000, world leaders committed themselves to cutting by half the number of people living in extreme poverty by the year 2015.