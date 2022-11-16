(@Abdulla99267510)

The theme for the day this year is "History, Significance, and Quotes

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2022) International Day for Tolerance is being observed across the globe on Wednesday.

According to UNESCO, the day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of tolerance in society to guarantee the existence of mixed communities worldwide.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called upon the sane segments of society to play their role for promoting tolerance in the country as well as in the world.

In his message on International Tolerance Day, being observed today, he said growing trends of intolerance not only pose dangerous threats to peace and harmony in society, but also hinder social, political, and economic development.

The Foreign Minister said tolerance is respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of our world’s cultures, our forms of expression and ways of being human.

He regretted that the coalition government is faced with an onslaught of intolerance and violence by the elements who are attempting to destroy democracy, institutions, and socio-political fabric for their petty political interests.

However, he said Pakistan People’s Party will continue to promote tolerance, peace, and cohesion in the country.