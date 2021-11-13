UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day For Tolerance To Be Marked On Nov 16

International Day for Tolerance will be marked on November 16 across the globe including Pakistan to educate people about the need for tolerance in society and to help them understand the negative effects of intolerance

The International Day for Tolerance educates people about the importance of global tolerance.

The International Day for Tolerance is a time for people to learn about respecting and recognizing the rights and beliefs of others. It is also a time of reflection and debate on the negative effects of intolerance. Live discussions and debates take place across the world on this day, focusing on how various forms of injustice, oppression, racism and unfair discrimination have a negative impact on society.

Many educators use the theme of this day to help students in classrooms or in lecture theatres understand issues centered on tolerance, human rights and non-violence.

These issues are also found in text books, lesson material and other educational resources used for this event. The UN Chronicle Online education also features articles about tolerance. Information on the day is disseminated through flyers, posters, news articles and broadcasts, and other promotional material to raise people's awareness about the importance of tolerance. Other activities include essays, dialogues and story-telling of people's personal accounts of intolerance and how it affects their lives.

Human rights activists also use this day as an opportunity to speak out on human rights laws, especially with regard to banning and punishing hate crimes and discrimination against minorities. In the workplace, special training programs, talks, or messages from workplace leaders about the importance of tolerance are utilized on this day.

