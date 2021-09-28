Like other parts of the world, International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) was celebrated in Pakistan on Tuesday with theme "The Right to Know "Building Back Better with Access to Information".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the world, International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) was celebrated in Pakistan on Tuesday with theme "The Right to Know "Building Back Better with Access to Information".

The objective of day was to highlight and focus on the fact that the public's need for reliable and accurate information has never been stronger than the current times.

Also, amid the pandemic where countries were struggling to overcome the crisis, rebuilding of communities and institutions plays a bigger role.

The IDUAI has its main focus on making information accessible for all so that a robust structure of sustainable policies can be developed in society.

Furthermore, it ensures that the access to information is continuous at times of crisis so that a collectively informed decision can be made to find ways out of it.

With the right to provide correct information, the IDUAI focuses on making information accessible for all individuals so that a strong and firm structure of sustainable policies can be developed in society.