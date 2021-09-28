UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day For Universal Access To Information Marked By UNESCO & Partners

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 10:12 PM

International Day for Universal Access to Information, "The right to Know Building Back Better" was celebrated on Tuesday by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) with partners including the European Union delegation to Pakistan, the Embassy of Sweden, the Embassy of the Netherlands and the global civil society organizations Free Press Unlimited (FPU).

Some 50 participants from civil society, youth, media professionals, academia, international organizations, and diplomatic missions attended the event, said a press release issued here.

2021 is the sixth consecutive year of UNESCO marking the "International Day for Universal Access to Information" (IDUAI). In 2015, UNESCO adopted a resolution (38 C/70) to commemorate IDUAI every year.

Access to Information is considered as the touchstone for all human rights including freedom of expression and media freedom.

Its special relevance to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is also significant, in which it calls upon member states to adopt and implement constitutional, statutory and/or policy guarantees for public access to information.

The Ambassador of Sweden, Henrik Persson gave the welcome marks by recognizing the importance of access to information for building strong institutions. During the keynote address the provincial minister of Balochistan, Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, stressed upon the need for more proactive disclosure of information by governments to strengthen citizen's voices, accountability, and transparency.

During the event a panel of expert speakers including Ms. Amber Rahim Shamsi (veteran journalist), Mukhtar Ahmed (former information commissioner), Ms. Imaan Hazir Mazari (lawyer and human rights activist) and Zafarullah Khan (former executive director Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Studies) expressed their opinions on the need to enhance access to information in the country.

UNESCO Officer, Hamza Khan presented UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay's message reiterating organization's commitment to promote access to information and freedom of expression across the globe.

The right of universal access to information empowers citizens to make informed opinions thus strengthening democratic processes and ensuring the protection of fundamental human rights.

