ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :United Nations' (UN) international day in support of victims of torture marked here on June 26 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan reminded people that human torture was not only unacceptable but was also a crime.

The day served as a reminder to people that torture was a crime. This event gave everyone a chance to unite and voice their opinions against human torture.

Organizations, including the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims and Amnesty International, had played an active role in organizing events around the world to promote the day.

Activities included photo exhibitions; the distribution of posters and other material to boost people's awareness of issues related to human torture; and television advertisements.

On June 26, 1987, the convention against torture came into force.

It was an important step in the process of globalizing human rights and acknowledging that torture and inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment should be universally illegal.

In 1997 the United Nations General Assembly decided to mark this historic date and designated June 26 each year as the international day in support of victims of torture.

The first International Day in Support of Victims of Torture was held on June 26, 1998. It was a day when the United Nations appealed to all governments and members of civil society to take action to defeat torture and torturers everywhere. That same year marked the 50th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which proclaims that "no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment".