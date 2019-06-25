UrduPoint.com
Int'l Day In Support Of Victims Of Torture To Be Marked Tomorrow

Tue 25th June 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Day in Support of Victims of Torture will be marked on Wednesday (June 26) across the globe to remind people that human torture is not only unacceptable, it is also a crime.

Rehabilitation centers and human rights organizations around the world celebrate the UN's International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on June 26 each year. The day serves as a reminder to people that torture is a crime.

This event gives everyone a chance to unite and voice their opinions against human torture.

Organizations, including the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims and Amnesty International, have played an active role in organizing events around the world to promote the day. Activities may include: photo exhibitions; the distribution of posters and other material to boost people's awareness of issues related to human torture; and television advertisements.

More Stories From Pakistan

