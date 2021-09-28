UrduPoint.com

'Int'l Day Of Awareness Of Food Loss And Waste' To Be Marked On Wednesday

'Int'l Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste' to be marked on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste will be observed for the second time on Wednesday, September 29 across the globe including Pakistan. Reducing food loss and waste is of significant importance as it contributes to the realization of broader improvements to agri-food systems toward achieving food security, food safety, improving food quality and delivering on nutritional outcomes. Reducing food loss and waste also contributes significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as pressure on land and water resources.

With less than nine years left to reach SDG goal 12, target 12.

3 – by 2030 halve per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer levels, and reduce food losses along production and supply chains, including post-harvest losses – the second observance will highlight the urgent need to accelerate collective action to reduce food loss and waste.

A clear call to action will be made for the public (national or local authorities) and the private (businesses, including producers) sectors, as well as individuals, to prioritize actions and move ahead with innovation to reduce food loss and waste and contribute to restoring and building-back-better agri-food systems.

