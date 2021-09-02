United Nations' (UN) International Day of Charity will be marked on September 5 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan to promote charitable efforts made to alleviate poverty worldwide

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :United Nations' (UN) International Day of Charity will be marked on September 5 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan to promote charitable efforts made to alleviate poverty worldwide.

On December 17, 2012, the UN designated September 5 as the International Day of Charity, which was first celebrated in 2013.

Educational events and fund raising activities will be arrange worldwide to commemorate the International Day of Charity.