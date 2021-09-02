UrduPoint.com

Int'l Day Of Charity On September 5

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 04:23 PM

Int'l Day of Charity on September 5

United Nations' (UN) International Day of Charity will be marked on September 5 (Sunday) across the globe including Pakistan to promote charitable efforts made to alleviate poverty worldwide

On December 17, 2012, the UN designated September 5 as the International Day of Charity, which was first celebrated in 2013.

Educational events and fund raising activities will be arrange worldwide to commemorate the International Day of Charity.

