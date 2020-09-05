UrduPoint.com
Int'l Day Of Clean Air For Blue Skies To Be Marked On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Int'l Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies to be marked on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies will be marked on September 7 across the globe including Pakistan in connection with UN Secretary share his message said around the world, nine out of every ten people breathe unclean air.

Air pollution contributes to heart disease, strokes, lung cancer and other respiratory diseases.

It causes an estimated 7 million premature deaths every year, predominantly in low- and middle-income countries.

Air pollution also threatens the economy, food security and the environment.

As we recover from the coronavirus pandemic, the world needs to pay far greater attention to air pollution, which also increases the risks associated with COVID-19.

We must also urgently address the deeper threat of climate change.

Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees will help reduce air pollution, death and disease.

This year's lockdowns have caused emissions to fall dramatically, providing a glimpse of cleaner air in many cities.

But emissions are already rising again, in some places surpassing pre-COVID levels.

We need dramatic and systemic change.

Reinforced environmental standards, policies and laws that prevent emissions of air pollutants are needed more than ever.

Countries also need to end subsidies for fossil fuels.

And, at the international level, countries need to cooperate to help each other transition to clean technologies.

UN Secretary said that he call on governments still providing finance for fossil fuel-related projects in developing countries to shift that support towards clean energy and sustainable transport.

And I urge all countries to use post-COVID recovery packages to support the transition to healthy and sustainable jobs.

